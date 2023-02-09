Russia US

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A senior Russian diplomat says that Russia-U.S. relations are in a state of "unprecedented crisis" without any sign of improvement. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 that U.S. emphasis on increasing weapons supplies to Ukraine to ensure Russia's defeat leaves no room for diplomacy. 

 Maxim Shemetov via AP

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia-U.S. relations are in a state of “unprecedented crisis” without any sign of improvement, a senior Russian diplomat said Thursday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov argued that the White House's emphasis on increasing weapons supplies to Ukraine to ensure Russia's defeat leaves no room for diplomacy.

“I don't see any prospect for a productive political and diplomatic process,” Ryabkov said at a briefing. “We have a very deep and unprecedented crisis in Russia-U.S. relations. The Biden administration has driven them into a deadlock.”

Ryabkov warned that the U.S. and its allies must carefully assess the risks stemming from supplying increasingly powerful Western weapons to Ukraine.

“The Americans need to thoroughly and deeply weigh the risks linked to their unabashedly cavalier course,” he said.

Ryabkov noted that Moscow doesn't trust Western statements about self-imposed restrictions on a range of weapons supplied to Ukraine in order to avoid escalation, adding that such assurances in the past have served as cover for a steady expansion of the assortment of arms deliveries.

“We don't see any sign of reason in any of the NATO and EU members' capitals,” Ryabkov said. “What they are doing isn’t going to strengthen their security.”

He rejected the U.S. argument that Russia’s refusal to allow the resumption of inspections of its nuclear facilities represents a breach of the New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms control pact between the two countries.

The New START treaty, signed in 2010 by President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers. The agreement envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.

Just days before the treaty was due to expire in February 2021, Russia and the United States agreed to extend it for another five years.

Russia and the U.S. have suspended mutual inspections under New START since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Moscow last fall refused to allow their resumption, raising uncertainty about the pact’s future. Russia also indefinitely postponed a planned round of consultations under the treaty.

The U.S. State Department last week said that Russia's refusal to allow the inspections “prevents the United States from exercising important rights under the treaty and threatens the viability of U.S.-Russian nuclear arms control.” It noted that nothing prevents Russian inspectors from conducting inspections of the U.S. facilities.

Ryabkov on Thursday insisted that Russia has continued to comply with the treaty and exchange information in accordance with it. “We adhere to the treaty and observe its provisions,” he said.

At the same time, he reaffirmed Moscow’s view that resuming inspections wasn’t possible in the current environment.

Ryabkov’s comments followed a Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement declaring that it was impossible to maintain “business as usual” with Washington at a time when “the U.S. has effectively unleashed a total hybrid war against Russia, which is fraught with a real danger of a direct military confrontation between the two nuclear powers.”

It charged that Washington’s demand for resuming inspections of Russian nuclear facilities sounds “cynical” after a recent series of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian air bases housing nuclear-capable strategic bombers that the ministry said relied on U.S. intelligence assistance.

Ryabkov, who met recently with the new U.S. ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, also said that the Russian Foreign Ministry has lodged a formal complaint to the U.S. Embassy, charging that its use of social networks represented interference in Russia's domestic affairs.

In other news

Air near Ohio derailment safe for residents to return home

Air near Ohio derailment safe for residents to return home

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Evacuated residents can return to the Ohio village where crews burned toxic chemicals after a train derailed five days ago near the Pennsylvania state line now that monitors show no dangerous levels in the air, authorities said Wednesday.

Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes

Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed for fighter jets to ensure his country's victory over Russia in a dramatic speech before the U.K. Parliament, where he also thanked the British people for their support since “Day One” of Moscow's invasion.

Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000

Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000

GAZIANTEP, Turkey (AP) — With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The confirmed death toll from the world's deadliest quake in more …

After a massive growth spurt, big tech is cutting jobs

After a massive growth spurt, big tech is cutting jobs

The tech industry started the year with a wave of job cuts, around 50,000 in January alone, and there doesn’t appear to be any let up this month. The computer maker Dell said Monday that it's cutting about 6,600 jobs. Large and small tech companies went on a hiring spree in over the past sev…

Northeast temperatures soar a day after bone-numbing cold

Northeast temperatures soar a day after bone-numbing cold

Temperatures in many areas of the Northeast U.S. climbed to the mid-40s Fahrenheit on Sunday, a day after the region suffered through temperatures that plummeted into the negative teens and felt like minus 45 to minus 50 degrees with the wind chill.

Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears

Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are keeping Ukrainian troops tied down with attacks in the eastern Donbas region as Moscow assembles additional combat power there for an expected offensive in the coming weeks, Ukrainian officials said Monday.

Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm, fed

Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm, fed

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and a series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 19,300.

Russia hits more civilian targets amid doubts over offensive

Russia hits more civilian targets amid doubts over offensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling damaged a hospital and apartment buildings in Ukraine, local officials said Tuesday, while military analysts expressed skepticism about the potential impact of what Kyiv says is a brewing Moscow offensive around the anniversary of its invasion.