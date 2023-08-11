Russia and Ukraine trade aerial attacks

Police and investigators stand at the side of the wreckage of the drone felled near the Karamyshevskaya embankment in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin said a drone fell in western Moscow after it was shot down by air defense systems. Sobyanin said no-one was hurt when the drone fell near Karamyshevskaya embankment and that no serious damage was caused.