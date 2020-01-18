SpaceX

This photo provided by SpaceX shows a SpaceX rocket stands on the launch pad on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Cape Canaveral in Florida. SpaceX delayed a planned test launch Saturday because of windy weather and rough seas off Cape Canaveral, Florida. The planned destruction of a rocket, a test for an astronaut-saving mechanism in the event of problems, is now planned for Sunday, the private space exploration company said in a tweet.

 SpaceX via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Rough seas prompted SpaceX on Saturday to delay the emergency escape test of its new crew capsule by a day.

Liftoff is now set for Sunday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The Falcon rocket was supposed to blast off Saturday on a 10-minute flight to demonstrate the capsule’s emergency escape system before astronauts climb aboard in a few months. But the wind and waves were too high in the recovery area out in the Atlantic.

Once launched, the capsule will catapult off the rocket and, if all goes well, parachute into the ocean with a pair of mannequins. The rocket - being recycled after three previous flights - will end up being destroyed.

The test is the last major hurdle for SpaceX before launching two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. NASA officials said that could happen as soon as March.

Boeing, meanwhile, is still investigating why its Starliner crew capsule ended up in the wrong orbit last month following liftoff. It was the Starliner’s first test flight, with no one on board, and the mishap prevented the capsule from flying to the International Space Station.

NASA is looking for SpaceX and Boeing to start flying astronauts to the space station this year. The last time NASA astronauts launched from the U.S. was in 2011; they’ve been riding Russian rockets in the interim for hefty prices.

Tags

In other news

Philippine volcano simmers, officials brace for long crisis

Philippine volcano simmers, officials brace for long crisis

AGONCILLO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials said Saturday they’re bracing for a long crisis whether the Taal volcano erupts more disastrously or simmers precariously for weeks or months, as massive numbers of displaced villagers languish in emergency shelters.

Locust outbreak, most serious in 25 years, hits East Africa

Locust outbreak, most serious in 25 years, hits East Africa

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The most serious outbreak of locusts in 25 years is spreading across East Africa and posing an unprecedented threat to food security in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries, authorities say. Unusual climate conditions are partly to blame.

Helmet trouble strikes 2nd all-female spacewalk

Helmet trouble strikes 2nd all-female spacewalk

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Two NASA astronauts ventured out Wednesday on a second all-female spacewalk to finish upgrades to the International Space Station’s power grid, but quickly ran into a helmet problem.

Two popes -- one retired, one reigning -- cause a furor

Two popes -- one retired, one reigning -- cause a furor

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Ever since Benedict XVI announced he would become the first pope in 600 years to resign, Catholic theologians, canon lawyers and others warned of the potential confusion in having two popes living side by side in the Vatican, one reigning, the other retired but calling hi…