In this Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, photo provided by Lillani Hopkins, shows the eruption of the volcano on White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand. Lillani Hopkins was feeling seasick and keeping her eyes trained on the open water as her tour boat swung around for a last view of the White Island volcano on Monday afternoon, Dec 9, 2019. Suddenly people started gasping and then her dad whacked her, telling her to turn around. The eruption had been so silent she hadn't heard it over the noise of the boat's engines.