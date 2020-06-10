LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska potentially faces nearly $3.7 billion in agricultural losses from the coronavirus pandemic if economic conditions do not improve, the Nebraska Farm Bureau said Wednesday.

Its estimate projects revenue losses for this year's commodities, including corn, soybeans, wheat, beef cattle and pork production, as well as dairy and ethanol products, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. It does not account for any financial assistance farmers and ranchers receive from COVID-19 relief programs.

Jay Rempe, the Nebraska Farm Bureau’s senior economist, said the analysis "clearly demonstrates the magnitude of the financial challenges currently facing farm and ranch families,” adding that impact could be felt across the broader rural economy.

The analysis pegs potential estimated losses in the beef cattle sector at nearly $1 billion in 2020. Potential corn and soybean losses were estimated at $1.17 billion.

Losses in the ethanol sector could reach $1.3 billion, assuming that ethanol plants are unable to operate at more than 75% of capacity for the remainder of the year.

Other potential losses: pork, $166 million; dairy, $66 million; wheat, $8.7 million.

“Farmers and ranchers are really struggling,” Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson said.

Tags

In other news

Europe reopens borders amid worst global recession in memory

Europe reopens borders amid worst global recession in memory

PARIS (AP) — The world faces the worst global recession in nearly a century, a key economic body warned Wednesday, while in Europe, restrictions to fight the spread of coronavirus portend a bleak summer tourism season even as more nations announced plans to welcome visitors again.

2 kids vanish, case transfixes the world. Now, a grim turn

2 kids vanish, case transfixes the world. Now, a grim turn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It was the extended family who grew suspicious first, and then at their urging, local police: Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan hadn’t been seen in far too long, and their mother wouldn’t give a straight answer about where they were.

Video evidence increasingly disproves police narratives

Video evidence increasingly disproves police narratives

Minneapolis police initially told the public that George Floyd died after a “medical incident during a police interaction.” The Buffalo, New York, department said a protester “tripped and fell." Philadelphia police alleged that a college student who suffered a serious head wound had assaulte…

California sheriff: Gunman ‘very intent’ on killing police

California sheriff: Gunman ‘very intent’ on killing police

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — An Air Force sergeant and leader in an elite military security force was armed with homemade bombs, an AR-15 rifle and other weapons and had a desire to harm police when he launched a deadly attack on unsuspecting officers, a Northern California sheriff said Monday.

In poor regions, easing virus lockdowns brings new risks

In poor regions, easing virus lockdowns brings new risks

SAO PAULO (AP) — As many countries gingerly start lifting their lockdown measures, experts worry that a further surge of the coronavirus in under-developed regions with shaky health systems could undermine efforts to halt the pandemic, and they say more realistic options are needed.

North Korea says it will cut communication channels with South

North Korea says it will cut communication channels with South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said it will cut off all communication channels with South Korea at noon Tuesday as it escalates its pressure on the South for failing to stop activists from floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across their tense border.