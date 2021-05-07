Minnesota Bank Robbery

Police lead Ray Reco McNeary away from the Wells Fargo branch following a standoff of more than eight hours Thursday May 6, 2021, in St. Cloud, Minn. McNeary was disgruntled about a prior transaction, according to St. Cloud, police Chief Blair Anderson. 

 Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A man accused of holding five employees hostage at a Minnesota bank following a dispute was captured and arrested after an hourslong standoff, police said.

No one was physically injured Thursday at a Wells Fargo branch in St. Cloud, police Chief Blair Anderson said at a late-night news conference.

The branch manager called police just around 1:45 p.m. because he was concerned about the safety of those inside the bank during the dispute, Anderson said.

The suspect, Ray Reco McNeary, 35, was disgruntled about a prior transaction, according to the chief.

Anderson said many people had already run out of the bank by the time officers arrived, but five employees were held hostage.

“I can tell you that some employees were released by the suspect, and some flat out ran for the door,” Anderson said. “The last hostage that was being held took his chance and made a run for the door.”

Anderson said that’s when tactical units from the police department and FBI ran in and took the suspect into custody without incident. The chief said McNeary had asked police to call the FBI, and the federal agency was called and responded to the scene.

McNeary was known to authorities before Thursday’s hostage situation. “We have had numerous contacts with this individual dating back at least a decade, including violent crime,” Anderson said.

It was unclear whether the suspect was armed during the hostage situation. The chief said investigators were continuing to sweep the bank for evidence.

McNeary was booked into the Stearns County Jail. Online records did not state whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

“We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues,” Wells Fargo said in a statement. Company spokesperson Staci Schiller said bank officials are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever they can to assist the authorities.

