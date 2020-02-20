Pentagon chief visits nuke base to highlight weapon spending

In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrives to brief members of the Senate on the details of the threat that prompted the U.S. to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq on Capitol Hill in Washington. When President Donald Trump laments the “craziness” of spending billions of dollars to modernize America's nuclear weapons, he is referring in part to plans for replacing the B-52 bombers and silo-based missiles that stand ready near Minot, N.D. Esper visited Minot on Wednesday, Feb. 19, for a firsthand look.