A plane descends to land, as soldiers guard the wreckage of a plane operated by Pegasus Airlines after it skidded Wednesday off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, in Istanbul, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Flights resumed Thursday after the airliner skidded off a runway, killing three people and injuring dozens. The Boeing 737 landed during strong winds and heavy rain and overshot the runway. It skidded about 50-60 meters before it dropped into the ditch from a height of about 98 feet.