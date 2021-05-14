Multiple Shot Rhode Island

Providence Police investigate a shooting on Carolina Avenue, late Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Providence, R.I. 

 AP Photo/Stew Milne

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Investigators recovered more than 50 shell casings at the scene of a shooting that injured nine people in Rhode Island’s capital, Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh T. Clements said Friday.

Of the people injured Thursday evening, eight were shot, and the ninth was by hurt by shards of glass, Clements told WPRO radio on Friday. Three were critical, authorities said.

There had been no arrests as of early Friday.

“The investigation is very fluid, very active, we have not charged anyone at this point,” he said.

Clements previously said the shooting began just before 7 p.m. Thursday with gunfire coming from a vehicle, targeting a home. A person or people inside the home then returned fire.

He said multiple guns were used and it involved an “ongoing feud” involving two groups known to authorities.

The victims are between the ages of 19 and 25, and most are young men. No names have been released.

The shooting took place in the southeastern neighborhood of Washington Park, which Clements described as a typically quiet neighborhood.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said Thursday at the scene that the neighborhood is shaken.

“This has to stop,” Elorza said. “The young people involved, believing that the way to solve their disputes is with a handgun — I mean, that can’t be the way.”

Tags

In other news

Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation’s capital

Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation’s capital

Gas shortages at the pumps are spreading from the South to the Mid-Atlantic states, where Virginia and the District of Columbia have become some of the hardest-hit areas following a cyberattack that forced a shutdown of the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline.

US unemployment claims drop to 473,000, a new pandemic low

US unemployment claims drop to 473,000, a new pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 473,000, a new pandemic low and the latest evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs as consumers ramp up spending and more businesses reopen.