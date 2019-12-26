Okinawa governor renews demand to stop US base relocation plan

This Aug. 2018, file aerial photo shows preliminary construction work off Henoko, in Nago city, Okinawa prefecture, Japan, where the Japanese government plans to relocate a U.S. air base from one area of Okinawa's main island to another. Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki urged Japan's central government to stop the construction it unilaterally started to allow a U.S. Marine Corps. base to relocate to a less-crowded area of the southern Japanese island despite local opposition, responding to a new defense ministry estimate that it would take more than twice the time and cost than previously thought to get the base closed and returned to Okinawan sovereignty.