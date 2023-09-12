Guard posts and fences ring a hill side on the North Korea border with Russia and China seen from China's Yiyanwang Three Kingdoms viewing platform in Fangchuan in northeastern China's Jilin province Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. After decades of complicated, hot-and-cold relations, Russia and North Korea have drawn closer since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The bond has been driven by Russian President Vladimir Putin's need for war supplies and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's efforts to boost his partnerships with traditional allies Moscow and Beijing as he tries to break out of diplomatic isolation.