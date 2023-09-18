North Korea's Kim Jong Un heads home after Russian journey

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, foreground left, prepares to leave for home at a station in Artyom, near Vladivostok, Russian Far East Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency.