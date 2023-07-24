In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS nuclear-powered submarine USS Annapolis docks at a South Korean naval base on Jeju Island, South Korea, Monday, July 24, 2023. The nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine has arrived in South Korea in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month, South Korea's military said Monday, adding to the allies' show of force to counter North Korean nuclear threats.