NOAA chief thanks Alabama weather office in Dorian forecast

Trump

President Donald Trump, left, listens as Kenneth Graham, director of NOAA's National Hurricane Center, on screen, gives an update during a briefing about Hurricane Dorian at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Washington, at right of Trump is Acting Administrator Pete Gaynor, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler, and Neil Jacobs, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Environmental Observation and Prediction. 

 AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is both defending the administration and thanking a local weather office that contradicted President Donald Trump’s claims about Hurricane Dorian threatening Alabama.

Acting administrator Neil Jacobs told a meteorology group Tuesday that a NOAA statement which criticized a local forecast office that contradicted Trump was meant to clarify “technical aspects” about Dorian’s potential impact.

Jacobs told the group what the statement failed to mention was the “good intent” of the Birmingham office in trying to calm fears and rumors about Dorian hitting Alabama. Jacobs recognized and thanked the Birmingham office while speaking before the National Weather Association in Huntsville, Alabama. He appeared near tears at one point.

Weather officials say Birmingham didn’t realize that rumors about Dorian hitting the state began with a tweet by Trump.

While some forecasters had talked about walking out on Jacobs speech or staging some sort of protest, there was no demonstration and he received polite applause.

Kevin Laws, science and operations officer with the weather service office in Birmingham, said he appreciated the remarks by Jacobs, who he has known for 20 years.

“Absolutely no hard feelings,” Laws said.

Jacobs’ remarks came a day after National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini said forecasters in Birmingham did the right thing Sept. 1 when they tried to combat public panic and rumors that Dorian posed a threat to Alabama.

“They did that with one thing in mind: public safety,” said Uccellini, who prompted a standing ovation by asking members of the Birmingham weather staff to stand.

“Only later, when the retweets and politically based comments started coming to their office, did they learn the sources of this information,” he said.

Tags

In other news

NOAA chief thanks Alabama weather office in Dorian forecast

NOAA chief thanks Alabama weather office in Dorian forecast

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is both defending the administration and thanking a local weather office that contradicted President Donald Trump’s claims about Hurricane Dorian threatening Alabama.

Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship

Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Coast Guard rescuers pulled four trapped men alive from a capsized cargo ship Monday, drilling into the hull’s steel plates to extract the crew members more than a day after their vessel overturned while leaving a Georgia port.

North Korea fires 2 projectiles after offering talks with US

North Korea fires 2 projectiles after offering talks with US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched two projectiles toward the sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, hours after the North offered to resume nuclear diplomacy with the United States but warned its dealings with Washington may end without new U.S. proposals.

Hong Kong tells US to stay out; students form protest chains

Hong Kong tells US to stay out; students form protest chains

HONG KONG (AP) — Thousands of students formed human chains outside schools across Hong Kong on Monday to show solidarity after violent weekend clashes between police and activists seeking democratic reforms in the semiautonomous Chinese territory.

Noises heard as Coast Guard searches for 4 inside cargo ship

Noises heard as Coast Guard searches for 4 inside cargo ship

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A rescue team has heard noises from inside a cargo ship where four crew members are missing after their huge vessel overturned and caught fire, but the flames and smoke have so far prevented the rescuers from safely penetrating the unstable vessel, the U.S. Coas…

US added a modest 130,000 jobs in August amid trade war

US added a modest 130,000 jobs in August amid trade war

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a modest 130,000 jobs in August, a sign that hiring in the United States has slowed but remains durable in the face of global economic weakness and President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.

A weakened Dorian howls over North Carolina’s Outer Banks

A weakened Dorian howls over North Carolina’s Outer Banks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Hurricane Dorian howled over North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Friday — a much weaker but still dangerous version of the storm that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas — flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who tried …

A rescue, a reunion and a rush to help in Dorian’s aftermath

A rescue, a reunion and a rush to help in Dorian’s aftermath

ABACO, Bahamas (AP) — When Hurricane Dorian hit Sylvia Cottis’ home at a beach club in the Bahamas, the fearsome Category 5 storm blew out the supposedly hurricane-proof windows, turning the glass into razor-sharp shrapnel that opened a wide gash on her knee.