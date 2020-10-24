A matrix sign on the A48(M) heading towards Cardiff informing motorists to Wales entering a "firebreak" lockdown, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. A police force in England says it will try to stop people from leaving Wales, which has started a 17-day lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Gloucestershire Constabulary says it will patrol routes from Wales and pull over drivers they believe are making long journeys. Travelers without a good excuse will be asked to turn around.