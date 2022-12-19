Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Confidence is increasing for several inches of snowfall. Winds could gust as high as 45- 50 mph. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening, although blowing and drifting of snow and dangerously cold wind chills could linger well into Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult if not impossible road conditions in snow and blowing snow. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is still a few days out but confidence in hazardous travel is increasing. Alternate travel plans may be necessary. Blowing and drifting snow may continue well into Friday as will the bitterly cold wind chills of 35 to 50 below zero. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&