Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreground right, attends the launch ceremony for the first technological line for liquefying natural gas on gravity bases as part of the Arctic LNG2 (Liquefied Natural Gas) project at the Center for the construction of large-tonnage offshore structures (CSCMS) of Novatek-Murmansk company in the village of Belokamenka, about 1063 miles north of Moscow, Murmansk region, Russia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. The U.S. is sanctioning a newly established UAE company, which provides engineering and technology that Western corporations previously offered, to Russia’s Arctic liquefied natural gas project, as well as multiple Russian companies involved in its development.