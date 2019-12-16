PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Nearly a dozen people surprised a New Jersey waitress with a $1,200 cash tip as an early holiday gift.

Zellie Thomas said he and a group of his friends left the tip with a waitress at an IHOP restaurant in Paterson on Saturday. Each person brought $100 to the restaurant.

The waitress was so shocked that she tried to return the money at first, said Thomas.

Thomas, who is an activist and teacher, said he hopes the tip inspires others to do good deeds for strangers.

“I really hope this shows people that there’s power in community and all it takes is a group of friends to come together and change someone else’s life,” Thomas said. “You’d be really surprised, if you put that call out to your friends, how many people would be supportive of that idea.”

Tags

In other news

At Army-Navy game, Trump touts new pro sports option

At Army-Navy game, Trump touts new pro sports option

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Donald Trump used his appearance at the annual Army-Navy football game to pitch to the players an administration policy change that clears the way for athletes at the nation's military academies to play professional sports after they graduate and delay their act…

New Zealand recovers 6 bodies from toxic volcanic island

New Zealand recovers 6 bodies from toxic volcanic island

WHAKATANE, New Zealand (AP) — As grieving families sang traditional Maori songs, New Zealand military specialists wearing protective gear landed on a small volcanic island on Friday and recovered six bodies of the 16 people who died in an eruption four days earlier.