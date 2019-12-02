New higher-speed Florida train has highest US death rate

In this Aug 25, 2019 file photo, Broward Sheriff's Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue work the scene of a fatal accident on North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach, Fla. The Florida higher-speed passenger train service tied to Richard Branson’s Virgin Group has the worst per-mile death rate in the U.S. The first death involving a Brightline train happened in July 2017 during test runs. An Associated Press analysis of Federal Railroad Administration data shows that since then, 40 more have been killed. That amounts to a rate of more than one a month and about one for every 29,000 miles the trains have traveled since the first death.