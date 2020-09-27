This March 2020 photo provided by the family shows Ming Wang in Sydney, Australia. The 71-year-old was sickened in March on a cruise from Australia with his wife, a break after decades of running the family’s Chinese restaurant in Papillion, Neb. In the 74 days he was hospitalized, doctors desperately tried various experimental approaches, including enrolling him in a study of an antiviral drug that ultimately showed promise. Ming died on June 8. “It was just touch and go. Everything they wanted to try we said yes, do it,” said his daughter, Anne Peterson. “We would give anything to have him back, but if what we and he went through would help future patients, that’s what we want.”