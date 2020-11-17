NATO chief warns of high price if troops leave Afghanistan

In this Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 file photo, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a ceremony marking the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, at NATO headquarters in Brussels. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 that the military organization could pay a heavy price for leaving Afghanistan too early, after a U.S. official said President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw a significant number of American troops from the conflict-ravaged country in coming weeks.