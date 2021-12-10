Mountain Lion Kittens

This image provided by the National Park Service, shows mountain lion kittens that were discovered in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Nov. 30, 2021. Two mountain lion kittens that survived after a litter of four was found under a picnic table in Southern California are being cared for at a veterinary hospital, authorities said. The four tiny cats estimated to be about six weeks old were spotted Nov. 29 outside an office building near foothills in Thousand Oaks, according to a statement from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. The animals will be temporarily housed at the Orange County Zoo until a permanent home can be found for them. 

 National Park Service via AP

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Two mountain lion kittens that survived after a litter of four was found under a picnic table are being cared for at a Southern California veterinary hospital, officials said.

The four tiny cats estimated to be about six weeks old were spotted Nov. 29 outside an office building near foothills in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks, according to a statement Thursday from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

After the mother never showed up, biologists with the state’s wildlife agency gave the kittens a checkup and outfitted them with small radio collars. The biologists then set the kittens up in a makeshift den monitored by cameras, in the hopes that the mother was returning at night.

Officials soon determined the mother had either died or abandoned the litter.

Two of the kittens were found dead early on Dec. 2, and biologists took the other two to a veterinary hospital in Orange County, the statement said.

The animals will be temporarily housed at the Orange County Zoo until a permanent home can be found for them.

Tags

In other news

USSR's death blow was struck 30 years ago in a hunting lodge

USSR's death blow was struck 30 years ago in a hunting lodge

MOSCOW (AP) — When the leaders of the Soviet Union's three Slavic republics met at a secluded hunting lodge on Dec. 8, 1991, the fate of the vast country hung in the balance. With a stroke of their pens, they delivered a death blow to the USSR, triggering shockwaves that are still reverberat…

What's behind Russia-Ukraine tensions?

What's behind Russia-Ukraine tensions?

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that a Russian military buildup near Ukraine could signal plans by Moscow to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor.

Survivors gather to remember those lost at Pearl Harbor

Survivors gather to remember those lost at Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A few dozen survivors of Pearl Harbor are expected to gather Tuesday at the site of the Japanese bombing 80 years ago to remember those killed in the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II.

As Afghanistan fell, UK abandoned supporters

As Afghanistan fell, UK abandoned supporters

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Foreign Office abandoned many of the nation’s allies in Afghanistan and left them to the mercy of the Taliban during the fall of the capital, Kabul, because of a dysfunctional and arbitrary evacuation effort, a whistleblower alleged Tuesday.

Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating delta overthrow it?