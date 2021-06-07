Statue of Liberty

The "Liberty Enlightening the World" by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, is waiting for its move, in Paris, Monday, June 7, 2021. A bronze 1/16 replica smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of its trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day on July 4.

 AP Photo/Francois Mori

PARIS (AP) — A replica of the Statue of Liberty, smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of a trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day.

The nearly nearly 10-foot high bronze will make a nine-day trip across the Atlantic Ocean later this month, sailing out aboard a container ship from the French port of Le Havre to Baltimore. It will then be transported to Ellis Island, arriving in time for July 4 celebrations.

The mini-Lady Liberty is then set to go on display in the gardens of the French Embassy in Washington D.C., arriving there in time for France’s Bastille Day celebration July 14. The statue will stay there for the next decade.

The monumental Statue of Liberty in New York’s harbor, by sculptor Auguste Bartholdi, symbolizes the United States’ welcoming to its shores of immigrants seeking refuge and freedom. A gift to America in 1885, it also serves as a monument to the enduring French-American friendship.

The Statue of Liberty “is a like our Eiffel Tower,” said U.S. Embassy representative Liam Wasley at the send-off ceremony, calling it an icon that symbolizes not just liberty but “the richness of our relationship” with France.

The smaller version heading to the U.S. had been displayed in Paris at the Musee des Arts et Metiers.

Tags

In other news

Mini Lady Liberty statue heads to US for July 4 celebrations

Mini Lady Liberty statue heads to US for July 4 celebrations

PARIS (AP) — A replica of the Statue of Liberty, smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of a trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day.

Pence: I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6

Pence: I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that he wasn’t sure that he and former President Donald Trump would ever see “eye to eye” over what happened on Jan. 6 but that he would “always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.”

House Dems unveil $547B infrastructure bill amid Biden talks

House Dems unveil $547B infrastructure bill amid Biden talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats released a plan Friday for spending $547 billion over the next five years on road, mass transit and rail projects, a blueprint for what they want parts of President Joe Biden’s broader infrastructure proposal to look like.

Unrest erupts after man dies in Minneapolis arrest attempt

Unrest erupts after man dies in Minneapolis arrest attempt

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Crowds vandalized buildings and stole from businesses in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood after officials said a man wanted for illegally possessing a gun was fatally shot by authorities who were part of a task force trying to arrest him that included U.S. Marshals.

US adds 559K jobs as firms still struggle to fill positions

US adds 559K jobs as firms still struggle to fill positions

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a modest 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.

Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies

Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was calling into yet another friendly radio show when he was asked, as he often is, whether he’s planning a comeback bid for the White House. “We need you,” conservative commentator Dan Bongino told the former president.

Crews remove barriers, memorials at George Floyd Square

Crews remove barriers, memorials at George Floyd Square

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Crews have removed concrete barriers, artwork, flowers and other items from a Minneapolis intersection that became a sprawling memorial to George Floyd, whose death last year at the hands of police galvanized the racial justice movement.