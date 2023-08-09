In this image provided by the Surprise, Ariz., Police Department, Surprise Police officers deliver an air conditioner purchased for two elderly sisters Friday, July 14, 2023, in Surprise, Ariz. Just outside Phoenix five years ago, the death of an older woman brought attention to the dangers of the heat to people who are energy insecure. Stephanie Pullman, then 72, died on a sweltering day in a retirement community after her electricity was cut off because of a $51 debt.