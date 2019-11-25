Britain Truck

In this Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, police escort the truck, that was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, as they move it from an industrial estate in Thurrock, south England. Maurice Robinson, the truck driver charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in the back of a truck, pleaded guilty on Monday Nov. 25, 2019, to lesser charges. 

 AP Photo/Alastair Grant

LONDON (AP) — A truck driver charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found in the back of a vehicle he had allegedly been driving pleaded guilty on Monday to lesser charges.

Maurice Robinson, who is accused of being part of an international people-smuggling ring, admitted plotting with others to assist illegal immigration and acquiring criminal property.

Robinson, 25, appeared at London’s Central Criminal Court by video link from prison. He wasn’t asked to enter pleas to 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people, and he faces another court hearing on Dec. 13.

The bodies of 39 people were found Oct. 23 in the English town of Grays, east of London. Police say the victims were all from Vietnam and were aged between 15 and 44.

The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid people traffickers for their clandestine transit into England.

Prosecutors allege that Robinson drove the cab of the truck to Purfleet, England, where he picked up the container, which had arrived by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

Two other men have been arrested in Britain and Ireland in connection with the case, and several people have been arrested in Vietnam.

Tags

In other news

Parents of late US hostage chasing North Korean assets

Parents of late US hostage chasing North Korean assets

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The parents of a former U.S. hostage who died after being released from North Korea in a coma in 2017 say they are committed to finding and shutting down illicit North Korean business assets around the world in efforts to hold its government accountable for widespre…

Sculptor crafting first women’s statue for Central Park

Sculptor crafting first women’s statue for Central Park

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A sculptor known for trying to redress history through her art is creating the first statue of real-life women for New York’s Central Park, where the only females so honored until now have been fictional characters.

Iran will seek new fighter jets, tanks as 2020 embargo lifts

Iran will seek new fighter jets, tanks as 2020 embargo lifts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iran will likely buy new advanced fighter jets and tanks next year when a U.N. Security Council arms embargo is scheduled to be lifted, a senior U.S. intelligence official said Tuesday as the Defense Intelligence Agency released a new assessment of Iran’s military capabilities.

Top White House aides call Trump call ‘improper,’ ‘unusual’

Top White House aides call Trump call ‘improper,’ ‘unusual’

WASHINGTON (AP) — One top national security aide who listened to President Donald Trump’s July call with Ukraine’s president called it “improper.” Another said it was “unusual.” The two testified Tuesday at House impeachment hearings as the inquiry reached deeper into the White House.