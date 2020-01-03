In this June 12, 2009 file photo, Libyan leader Muammar Gadhafi delivers his speech during a meeting with hundreds of prominent Italian women in a concert hall, in Rome. Killings of major political and military figures have been a recurring factor in the modern Middle East, often presenting a defining moment and changing the contours of history in several instances. Whether carried out by a foreign or domestic attacker, the slayings — including some high-profile assassinations — have had a huge, immediate and lasting impact.