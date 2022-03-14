Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Wall Street is off to a mixed start Monday, March 14, 2022 and Treasury yields touched their highest levels since the summer of 2019 as trading remains jumbled across markets. Energy companies lagged far behind the rest of the market as the price of U.S. crude sank more than 5%. A recent surge in energy prices as the war in Ukraine rages has brought new worries that inflation could get even worse.