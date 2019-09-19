Shot Outside Church

In this Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 photo, investigators looked at what appears to be bullet holes in a car door at the scene of a homicide in St. Paul, Minn. 

 Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota police say a man who was leaving a Bible study with his young daughter and father was fatally shot outside his church in St. Paul.

The homicide Wednesday night is the sixth fatal shooting in St. Paul this month. Police don’t believe the latest shooting outside St. Albans Church of God in Christ was random.

The victim’s father, who has a permit to carry, pulled out a handgun and returned fire as his son ran away. The Star Tribune reports officers following a trail of blood that led to the victim, who died at the scene next to his Bible.

Church elder Frank Frazier identified the victim as his cousin, 41-year-old RayVell Carter. Bystanders protected Carter’s daughter, who’s younger than 10, until police arrived. There have been no arrests.

