In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, fans sit in their cars outside of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to watch the television broadcast of Game 1 of baseball's 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays. A backlog in coronavirus testing results hid a recent rise in infections in Los Angeles County, the county's top health official said Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, warning that fans gathering to watch recent championship sporting events may have increased the spread.