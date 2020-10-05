Nation's Capital Baby Panda

This handout photo released by the Smithsonian's National Zoo shows a new 6-week old, still-unnamed, baby boy panda, born Aug. 21, 2020 at the zoo. 

 Roshan Patel/Smithsonian’s National Zoo via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Zoo has confirmed that their 6-week old baby panda is a boy.

The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that was “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

The still-unnamed baby panda, born Aug. 21, received a genetic test via cheek swab that confirmed the gender. Photos and videos released by the zoo show the baby, which was born pink, blind and nearly hairless, starting to take on the familiar black-and-white coloring.

The mother, Mei Xiang, was artificially inseminated in the spring shortly after the entire zoo shut down on March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, panda-keepers would have used a combination of frozen sperm and fresh semen extracted from Tian Tian. But in order to minimize the number of close-quarters medical procedures, zoo officials used only frozen semen.

It was the first successful procedure of its kind in the U.S. using only frozen sperm. Mei Xiang, at 22, is the oldest giant panda to successfully give birth in the United States. The oldest in the world gave birth in China at age 23.

Mei Xiang has three surviving offspring, Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei, which were transported to China at age 4 under an agreement with the Chinese government.

With the indoor section of the panda house closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the zoo’s popular panda cam is still the only way to view the newborn. The zoo reopened on a limited basis July 24 with visitors needing timed passes to keep the crowds down.

Tags

In other news

3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus

3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton jointly won the Nobel Prize for medicine on Monday for their discovery of the hepatitis C virus, a major source of liver disease that affects millions worldwide.

Suspect in fatal Florida shooting at Amazon center arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 22-year-old man who is in a hospital recovering from a self-inflicted bulled wound has been charged with second-degree murder in a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead at an Amazon fulfillment center in Florida, authorities said.

Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19 after revealing Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presiden…

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

LONDON (AP) — An ambitious humanitarian project to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the world’s poorest people is facing potential shortages of money, cargo planes, refrigeration and vaccines themselves — and is running into skepticism even from some of those it’s intended to help most.

Resorts to RV parks: Parents take school year on the road

Resorts to RV parks: Parents take school year on the road

NEW YORK (AP) — In RVs, rental homes and five-star resorts, families untethered by the constraints of physical classrooms for their kids have turned the new school year into an extended summer vacation, some lured by the ailing hotel industry catering to parents with remote learners through …

First debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions

First debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions

CLEVELAND (AP) — The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night as Trump repeatedly interrupted his opponent with angry — and personal — jabs that sometimes overshadowed the sharply different vi…