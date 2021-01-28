Indianapolis teen charged in fatal shootings of family

Deadly Shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Indianapolis where five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot to death early Sunday inside an Indianapolis home. The pregnant woman who was taken to an area hospital, both she and the unborn child died despite life-saving efforts. 

 Justin L. Mack/The Indianapolis Star via AP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 17-year-old Indianapolis boy has been charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting his parents, two teenage siblings and his 18-year-old brother’s pregnant girlfriend in the family’s home, a prosecutor announced Thursday.

Raymond Ronald Lee Childs III, who was arrested Monday, was charged as an adult with six counts of murder, including one count for the death of the pregnant 19-year-old woman’s unborn child, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced at a news conference.

Childs also faces an attempted murder charge in the wounding of another brother, who was the sole survivor of Sunday’s shooting at the family’s home on Indianapolis’ near northeast side, authorities said. He was also charged with one count of carrying a handgun without a license.

Mears said that before the shootings, Raymond Childs III had a dispute with his father, 42-year-old Raymond Childs. “It certainly appears there was an argument between father and son in the residence,” Mears said, adding that police are still investigating nature of that dispute.

The elder Raymond Childs, his wife Kezzie Childs, 42, and two of their children — Elijah Childs, 18, and Rita Childs, 13 — were pronounced dead along with Kiara Hawkins, 19, after being found in the home, the Marion County Coroner’s office said. Hawkins, who was Elijah Childs’ girlfriend, was first taken to an area hospital, but both she and her unborn male child died despite life-saving efforts, authorities said.

Although Raymond Childs III is a juvenile, because he is 17 he was charged as an adult because state law specifies that any individual at least 16 years of age will be charged as an adult if they are accused of committing certain felonies, including murder and attempted murder.

Tags

In other news

Indianapolis teen charged in fatal shootings of family

Indianapolis teen charged in fatal shootings of family

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 17-year-old Indianapolis boy has been charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting his parents, two teenage siblings and his 18-year-old brother’s pregnant girlfriend in the family’s home, a prosecutor announced Thursday.

State lawmakers are pushing to curb governors’ virus powers

State lawmakers are pushing to curb governors’ virus powers

Irritated by the sweeping use of executive orders during the COVID-19 crisis, state lawmakers around the U.S. are moving to curb the authority of governors and top health officials to impose emergency restrictions such as mask rules and business shutdowns.

In CDC’s backyard, school reopening debate divides experts

In CDC’s backyard, school reopening debate divides experts

Just down the road from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a community flush with resident health professionals, the Decatur, Georgia, school system had no shortage of expert input on whether to resume in-person classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

States lift restrictions gradually amid fears of new variant

States lift restrictions gradually amid fears of new variant

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Several states are loosening their coronavirus restrictions on restaurants and other businesses because of improved infection and hospitalization numbers but are moving gradually and cautiously, in part because of the more contagious variant taking hold in the U.S.