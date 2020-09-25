Hong Kong Disneyland

Visitors wearing face masks take a selfie with the iconic cartoon characters Donald Duck and Daisy Duck at the Hong Kong Disneyland, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Hong Kong Disneyland reopened its doors to visitors after closed temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

 AP Photo/Kin Cheung

NEW DELHI (AP) — India reported another 86,052 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a declining trend with recoveries exceeding new cases this week.

The latest update from the Health Ministry on Friday raised the nation’s total to more than 5.8 million. The ministry said 1,141 more people died in the past 24 hours, for a total of 92,290.

India is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country within weeks, surpassing the United States, where more than 6.9 million people have been infected.

The ministry said India’s recovery rate has crossed 81.55%. On Thursday, the number of people newly recovered, 87,374, exceeded the number newly infected. And the more than 562,000 new recoveries confirmed between Sept. 18 and Wednesday exceeded the 517,800 new cases over that time.

Less than 1 million people still have active infections while the number of people discharged from hospitals and quarantines exceeds 4.7 million, the ministry said.

India’s newly reported infections have remained below 90,000 for five straight days after hitting a record 97,894 on Sept. 16.

Though there was a 12% dip in testing for five days, it picked up again to 1.1 million on Thursday, the ministry said.

The total number of tests have crossed 67 million so far in the country with nearly 1.4 billion people. But a large number of them are antigen tests which are faster but less accurate compared to RT-PCR, the gold standard for the coronavirus. Antigen tests look for virus proteins while RT-PCR tests look for genetic material from the virus.

In other developments around the Asia-Pacific region:

— Hong Kong Disneyland has reopened for the second time as the semi-autonomous Chinese city again appears to have brought new coronavirus cases down to near zero. The resort had shut down during the initial stage of the outbreak this year when the city closed schools and offices and took other severe steps to contain its spread. It reopened after cases dropped off but then shut again once they began to climb again over the summer. The resort re-opened Friday with social distancing measures in place in lines, restaurant seating, rides and other facilities, along with more frequent cleaning and disinfecting in the areas with the most visitors. Hong Kong’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism and services and the government has been moving steadily to bring back business without sparking new outbreaks in the densely populated city of 7.5 million. Hong Kong reported seven new cases on Friday for a total of 5,056, including 104 deaths, according to China’s National Health Commission. Mainland China reported eight new cases, all brought from outside the country. No new cases of local transmission have been reported in 40 days, with the death toll remaining at 4,634 among 85,322 cases recorded since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

— The U.N. is trying to help more than 300,000 merchant mariners who are trapped at sea because of coronavirus restrictions. One captain described the desperation of seafarers who’ve been afloat for a year or more, and the importance of their profession to transporting food and medicine around the world. He pleaded their case Thursday at a U.N.-organized meeting with shipping executives and government transport officials. The captain was stuck for an extra three months at sea as the pandemic washed over the world and made shipping crews unwelcome in many ports. It’s still complicated to change crews because of border closures and limited flights.

Tags

In other news

Drugmaker Novavax begins late-stage vaccine trial in UK

Drugmaker Novavax begins late-stage vaccine trial in UK

LONDON (AP) — U.S.-based Novavax has begun a late stage trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom because the high-level of the coronavirus circulating in the country is likely to produce quick results, the pharmaceutical company said.

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking U.S. unemployment aid rose slightly last week to 870,000, a historically high figure that shows that the viral pandemic is still squeezing restaurants, airlines, hotels and many other businesses six months after it first erupted.

California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars

California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, a move he says will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35% in the nation’s most populous state.

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Senate GOP lines up with Trump to quickly fill court seat

Senate GOP lines up with Trump to quickly fill court seat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have swiftly fallen in line behind President Donald Trump’s rush to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat, all but ensuring a divisive confirmation vote despite Democrats’ objections it’s too close to the Nov. 3 election.