Viral Questions-Re-infection
AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

If I’ve already had the coronavirus, can I get it again?

It’s possible, but such cases seem to be rare.

It’s not unusual to develop some immunity to a virus after an infection, since our bodies are generally better at recognizing and fighting off bugs they’ve encountered before. And that seems to be the case with the coronavirus as well, though scientists are still trying to figure out how long any protection might last.

Some reinfections have been confirmed, but two new studies suggest that’s very unusual.

In one, only two out of 1,265 health workers in the United Kingdom who were previously infected ended up testing positive again for the coronavirus in the following six months. In another study of people in the U.S., only 0.3% of people who had been infected tested positive for the virus over the next several months – around the same rate of positivity as the U.K study.

The findings bode well for the COVID-19 vaccines that are being rolled out, which trigger the kind of immune responses that the studies found protective.

Tags

In other news

Trump pressures powerless Pence on electoral count

Trump pressures powerless Pence on electoral count

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday tightened the screws on his most loyal soldier, trying to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to use powers he does not have to overturn the will of voters in a desperate and futile bid to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the No…

Pandemic haunts new year as virus growth outpaces vaccines

Pandemic haunts new year as virus growth outpaces vaccines

LONDON (AP) — Despite growing vaccine access, January is looking grim around the globe as the virus resurges and reshapes itself from Britain to Japan to California, filling hospitals and threatening livelihoods anew as governments lock down businesses and race to find solutions.

Hope fades in Norway landslide that left 7 dead; 3 missing

Hope fades in Norway landslide that left 7 dead; 3 missing

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian officials insisted Monday that there was “still hope” ofnfinding survivors in air pockets five days after a landslide killed at least seven people as it carried away homes in a village north of the capital. Three people are still missing.