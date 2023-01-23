Hungary won't veto EU arms funding to Ukraine, official says

Belgium EU Foreign Ministers

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, center, arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. EU foreign ministers are meeting to discuss support for Ukraine, including more money to help buy weapons, and the crackdown on demonstrators in Iran.

 AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's foreign minister said Monday that while his government isn't in favor of the European Union sending funding for weapons to Ukraine, it won't block a planned tranche of $543 million in assistance to Kyiv to use in the war with Russia.

Speaking at a news briefing on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Peter Szijjarto dismissed as “lies” media reports that emerged last week that Hungary planned to veto the funds earmarked for Ukraine under the bloc's European Peace Facility.

Hungary opposes the delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine — something Szijjarto said could “lead to the prolongation or potential escalation” of the war — but the government won't veto the aid package, he said.

“We don’t consider weapons shipments, nor the hundreds of millions of euros Europe has spent to finance them, a good idea. But we won’t block the decision,” he said.

While Hungary's government hasn't blocked previous payouts under the facility, which has to date delivered 3.1 billion euros in arms funding to Ukraine, it did veto an 18-billion euro aid package in December, leaving the EU's other 26 nations scrambling to keep the money supply going.

Budapest has also vocally opposed sanctions against Moscow, arguing they have done more damage to EU countries than to Russia, and has refused to provide Ukraine with weapons or allow their transfer across its border with Ukraine.

On Monday, Szijjarto warned that Hungary would oppose any future EU proposals to level sanctions on Russia's nuclear power industry, arguing such a decision would adversely affect operations of Hungary's only nuclear power plant, which is powered by Russian-produced nuclear fuel.

“We will never accept a single decision that would even slightly limit Hungarian-Russian nuclear cooperation," he said. "It would put the security of our national energy supply at risk, and nobody should expect that from us.”

Szijjarto also called on Ukraine's government to respect the rights of the Hungarian ethnic minority in the western Ukrainian region of Transcarpathia, where he said ethnic Hungarians had recently been victims of “concentrated attacks” by local authorities.

“We strongly protest against these measures and it must also be seen that each such measure makes it very difficult for us to make decisions in support of Ukraine in the future,” Szijjarto said.

Tags

In other news

Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week

Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits in the U.S. reached a four-month low last week, a sign that employers are holding on to their workers despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to slow the economy and tamp down inflation.

Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden's term

Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden's term

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge in Cuban and Nicaraguan arrivals at the U.S. border with Mexico in December led to the highest number of illegal border crossings recorded during any month of Joe Biden's presidency, authorities said Friday.

Hungary won't veto EU arms funding to Ukraine, official says

Hungary won't veto EU arms funding to Ukraine, official says

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's foreign minister said Monday that while his government isn't in favor of the European Union sending funding for weapons to Ukraine, it won't block a planned tranche of $543 million in assistance to Kyiv to use in the war with Russia.

Authorities search for motive in Lunar New Year massacre

Authorities search for motive in Lunar New Year massacre

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities searched for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations, slayings that sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide.

Military probing whether cancers linked to nuclear silo work

Military probing whether cancers linked to nuclear silo work

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nine military officers who had worked decades ago at a nuclear missile base in Montana have been diagnosed with blood cancer and there are “indications” the disease may be linked to their service, according to military briefing slides obtained by The Associated Press. One o…