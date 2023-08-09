In this photo taken from video and released by the Administration of Sergiev Posad municipal district of Moscow region telegram channel on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, smoke rises from the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant in the city of Sergiev Posad, Moscow Region, about 41miles north-east of Moscow, Russia. The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said at least 31 people were injured after a warehouse containing pyrotechnics exploded at a factory north of Moscow. Russian social media channels shared footage which showed huge plumes of smoke billowing into the air and shattered windows.