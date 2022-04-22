Honduras Hernandez Extradition

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, center, is taken in handcuffs to a waiting aircraft as he is extradited to the United States, at an Air Force base in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Honduras' Supreme Court approved the extradition of Hernandez to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges. 

 AP Photo/Elmer Martinez

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was expected to make a virtual appearance in federal court in New York on Friday to face drug trafficking and weapons charges after he was arrested in Honduras and extradited overnight to the United States.

Hernández boarded an airplane in Honduras with agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Thursday, just three months after leaving office.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland accused Hernández of abusing his position as president of Honduras “to operate the country as a narco-state.”

Hernández, who served as president of the Central American nation from 2014 through 2022, was charged in court documents with participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

Hernández was arrested at his home in Tegucigalpa in February at the request of U.S. authorities. Honduras’ Supreme Court rejected his appeal of a judge’s decision favoring extradition.

His court appearance Friday in New York was expected to be virtual because of COVID-19 protocols, authorities said.

Hernández has denied any wrongdoing. In a video message released Thursday, he said, “I am innocent; I have been and I am being unjustly subjected to prosecution.”

In other news

Lawmakers want US to set up field hospitals for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is calling on the Biden administration to establish field hospitals near Ukraine's border and ramp up medical support for what's expected to be a monthslong war of attrition waged by Russia.

Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel

Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge's decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it's really time to end one of the most visible vestiges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine's east

Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine's east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces tightened the noose around diehard Ukrainian defenders holed up at a Mariupol steel plant Wednesday amid desperate new efforts to open an evacuation corridor for trapped civilians in the ruined city, a key battleground in Moscow’s drive to seize the countr…

Many say Biden not tough enough on Russia

Many say Biden not tough enough on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans still question whether President Joe Biden is showing enough strength in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine, even as most approve of steps the U.S. is already taking and few want U.S. troops to get involved in the conflict.

Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine

Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland Tuesday, assaulting cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long in what both sides described as a new phase of the war.

Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking a key step toward ensuring that federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing — issuing requirements for how projects funded by the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material.