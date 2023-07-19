High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky

East Coast Weather

Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down the Delaware River on Monday morning July 17, 2023, in Yardley, Pa. Search and rescue units are looking for two lost children caught in flood waters Saturday.

 Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — High-water rescue crews pulled people from flooded homes and vehicles in Kentucky Wednesday, where waves of thunderstorms prompted flash flood warnings and watches. A search continued for two children swept away after torrential rains in the northeast.

The National Weather Service estimated that as much as 10 inches of rain could fall in the area where Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri meet at the convergence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers.

Atmospheric scientists say the global warming responsible for unrelenting heat in the Southwest also is making this kind of extreme rainfall a more frequent reality, because clouds hold more moisture as the temperature rises, resulting in more destructive storms.

There were several reports of people being rescued from high water surrounding homes and vehicles in the Mayfield and Wingo areas early Wednesday, according to Keith Cooley, a senior forecaster with the weather service in Paducah, Kentucky. He called it a “life-threatening situation” because so much rain fell in such a short time.

Mayfield was especially hard hit by storms that produced deadly tornadoes in December 2021.

In Connecticut, a woman died after being swept down a swollen river Tuesday with her 5-year-old daughter. State Fire officials say the pair were swimming in the Shetucket River in Sprague when they were swept away by currents that have been running high because of the recent heavy rains in New England.

They were found unconscious downstream and taken to a local hospital, where the mother, a woman in her 30s, died. Fire officials say the daughter was stabilized at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

And in Pennsylvania, searchers are still trying to find two children visiting from South Carolina who were swept away in what one fire chief called “a wall of water” that hit their family and killed their mother Saturday. Four other people also died in those flash floods.

Tags

In other news

Key Russian bridge to Crimea is struck again

Key Russian bridge to Crimea is struck again

An attack before dawn Monday damaged part of a bridge linking Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea that is a key supply route for Kremlin forces in the war with Ukraine, forcing the span’s temporary closure for a second time in less than a year. Two people were killed and their daughter was injured.

Children lost in flooding as US endures extreme weather

Children lost in flooding as US endures extreme weather

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania authorities drew on 100 people, drones and cadaver dogs Monday in their search for two missing children whose family's car was swept away in flash flooding that ravaged the East Coast over the weekend. Other parts of the country endured threatenin…

Russia targets Ukraine's port of Odesa and calls it payback

Russia targets Ukraine's port of Odesa and calls it payback

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine said its forces shot down Russian drones and cruise missiles targeting the Black Sea port of Odesa before dawn Tuesday in what Moscow called “retribution” for an attack that damaged a crucial bridge to the Crimean Peninsula.

High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky

High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — High-water rescue crews pulled people from flooded homes and vehicles in Kentucky Wednesday, where waves of thunderstorms prompted flash flood warnings and watches. A search continued for two children swept away after torrential rains in the northeast.

Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search

Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Officers on Sunday shot and killed a man wanted in four weekend killings near Atlanta during an exchange of gunfire, with a sheriff's deputy and two police officers wounded while trying to take the suspect into custody, authorities said.

North Korea stays silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier

North Korea stays silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea stayed silent Wednesday about the detention of an American soldier who sprinted across the Koreas’ heavily fortified border as other members of his tour group looked on in shock. Some observers said the North was unlikely to send him back any time soon a…