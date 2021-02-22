Guard killed, another wounded in stabbing at Indiana prison

Prison Attack Guard Death

FILE - In this April 23, 2013, file photo, the Indiana State Prison stands in Michigan City, Ind. One correction officer is dead and a second is seriously injured after an alleged attack Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, by a prison inmate, Indiana State Police said. The attack occurred at Indiana State Prison at around 2:40 p.m., the agency said in a news release. 

 Don Knight/The Herald-Bulletin via AP, File)

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana inmate convicted of a 2002 triple murder fatally stabbed one corrections officer and seriously injured another at the maximum-security prison where he’s serving a 130-year sentence, authorities said Monday.

The wounded Indiana State Prison officers were transported Sunday to a hospital in Michigan City, where one was pronounced dead and the second was listed in serious condition, Indiana State Police said.

Inmate Tymetri Campbell, 38, faces several preliminary charges, including murder, for allegedly attacking the officers Sunday afternoon in a common area at the prison in Michigan City, State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner said Monday.

Bohner said he did not know what type of weapon was used in the stabbing and that no additional details, including a possible motive, would be immediately released on the attack, which state police are still investigating.

The Indiana Department of Correction posted a statement on Facebook saying that, “Our thoughts and prayers are with our staff and their families.”

A message was left Monday morning seeking comment from the state agency asking whether the name of the deceased officer would be released.

The Indiana State Prison is a maximum security prison with about 2,300 inmates that is home to Indiana’s death row, according to the DOC’s website. It’s located about 34 miles (55 kilometers) west of South Bend in Michigan City, a city along Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline.

Campbell is serving a 130-year sentence after pleading guilty to three murders in the 2002 shooting, WISH-TV reported. In a 2007 appeal, he apologized for “being there” at the time of the deaths but said he didn’t kill anyone.

