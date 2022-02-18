Group got millions in pandemic unemployment fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities made arrests from New York to Delaware to California Thursday as they rounded up 10 men accused of fraudulently reaping more than $4 million in unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

They and others, including an 11th defendant who's still at large, used more than 800 other people's identities to file claims in New York, the Brooklyn U.S. attorney's office said Thursday.

"Unemployment got us workin’ a lot,” quipped a YouTube music video that featured five of the men, according to prosecutors.

Starting shortly after the federal government expanded unemployment benefits in March 2020, the ring filed nearly 1,000 claims to New York's Labor Department, prosecutors said. According to an indictment, the men used other people's identities but their own or associates' addresses to get the benefits sent to them on debit cards, then made cash withdrawals with the cards.

Eight were arrested in New York City, one in Delaware and one in California.

Unemployment fraud has been a nationwide problem during the pandemic, as benefit applications overwhelmed state unemployment agencies. Criminals were able to buy stolen identity data on the dark web and use it to file a heap of phony claims.

The federal Labor Department has said that about $87 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits could have been paid improperly nationwide, with a significant portion attributable to fraud. An Associated Press review in March 2021 found that estimates ranged from $11 billion in fraudulent payments in California to several hundred thousand dollars in states such as Alaska and Wyoming.

Tags

In other news

Russians scoff at Western fears of Ukraine invasion

Russians scoff at Western fears of Ukraine invasion

MOSCOW (AP) — While the U.S. warns that Russia could invade Ukraine any day, the drumbeat of war is all but unheard in Moscow, where pundits and ordinary people alike don't expect President Vladimir Putin to launch an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor.

Harris stepping on world stage amid tensions over Ukraine

Harris stepping on world stage amid tensions over Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will face her highest-stakes foreign policy assignment yet this weekend in Germany, where she will try to keep European allies unified amid growing concern over the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Group got millions in pandemic unemployment fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities made arrests from New York to Delaware to California Thursday as they rounded up 10 men accused of fraudulently reaping more than $4 million in unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

A stunning fall for ex-Honduran president wanted in US

A stunning fall for ex-Honduran president wanted in US

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The arrest of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández and the images that followed — a leader shackled and paraded before the cameras like a common criminal — were a stunning reversal for a man who for years seemed impervious to growing allegations of co…

Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback

Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the West warned that it saw no sign of a promised pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations of a withdrawal.

Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa

Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police began arresting protesters and towing away trucks Friday in a bid to break the three-week, traffic-snarling siege of Canada's capital by hundreds of truckers angry over the country's COVID-19 restrictions.