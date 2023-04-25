Germany Detained Attack Plot

Local view of the city of Kempten in the Allgaeu region, Germany, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. German authorities have detained a Syrian man on suspicion of planning to carry out an explosives attack motivated by Islamic extremism. Police say the man was encouraged and supported in his action by his 24-year-old brother, who lives in the southern town of Kempten. 

 Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have arrested a Syrian man on suspicion of planning to carry out an explosives attack motivated by Islamic extremism, officials said Tuesday.

Federal police said officers arrested the 28-year-old man early Tuesday in the northern city of Hamburg based on a court-issued warrant for suspected terrorism financing offenses.

Investigators say the man is suspected of trying to obtain substances online that would have allowed him to manufacturer an explosive belt “in order to carry out an attack against civilian targets.”

Police say the man was encouraged and supported in his action by his 24-year-old brother, who lives in the southern town of Kempten. German news agency dpa reported that the younger man was also detained.

The brothers, whose names weren't immediately released, were described by federal police as being motivated by “radical Islamist and jihadist” views.

Authorities said they had no information indicating a concrete target for the planned attack.

Police searched properties in Hamburg and Kempten, seizing large amounts of evidence including chemical substances, officials said. Some 250 officers were involved in the operation.

Germany's top security official thanked police, saying their actions “have prevented possible Islamist attack plans.”

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the case showed that the danger of Islamic extremism remained high and pledged that German security agencies would continue to take all information about such threats seriously.

“Germany remains a direct target of Islamist terrorist organizations," she said. "Islamist-motivated lone perpetrators are another significant threat.”

In a separate case, authorities in western Germany said Tuesday that they are investigating a possible extremist motive in an attack at a gym in Duisburg last week. A 26-year-old Syrian was arrested days after the attack, in which four men were seriously wounded and one of them remains in life-threatening condition.

Duesseldorf prosecutors said a review of the suspect's cellphone indicated that “there may have been an Islamist motive” behind the attack, but declined to elaborate. The man is currently being held on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses.

In other news

Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting

Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens to safety, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country’s two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations were c…

Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high

Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Global military spending grew for the eighth consecutive year in 2022 to an all-time high of $2.24 trillion, with a sharp rise in Europe, chiefly due to Russian and Ukrainian expenditure, a Swedish think tank said Monday.

Cities reviving downtowns by converting offices to housing

Cities reviving downtowns by converting offices to housing

NEW YORK (AP) — On the 31st floor of what was once a towering office building in downtown Manhattan, construction workers lay down steel bracing for what will soon anchor a host of residential amenities: a catering station, lounge, fire pit and gas grills.

2 killed, 10 wounded as Russian forces hit Ukrainian museum

2 killed, 10 wounded as Russian forces hit Ukrainian museum

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile hit a museum building in a Ukrainian city on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, part of a relentless barrage that comes as Ukraine is readying its forces for an expected spring counteroffensive.