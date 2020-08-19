France Virus Outbreak

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a television address, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Ciboure, southwestern France. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. 

 AP Photo/Bob Edme

PARIS — France recorded more than 3,700 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Health authorities say that’s 1,500 more than the previous day. The number hospitalized and in ICUs was slightly down. But health authorities say “the transmission of the virus is accentuating” among all age groups, especially young adults.

President Emmanuel Macron told Paris-Match magazine that “we can’t bring the country to a halt.” But he’d consider “targeted reconfinement … if the situation calls for it.”

French officials have confirmed nearly 30,500 deaths from COVID-19, seventh highest in the world.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Florida virus deaths surpass 10,000 as teachers, state argue

— Spain’s records 3,700 infections in single day, most since mid-June

— Trail of bubbles leads scientists to coronavirus clue about lung issues

— Iran passes 20,000 coronavirus deaths, the health ministry says. It’s the highest death toll for any Middle East country in the pandemic.

— Governments around the world are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to justify crackdowns on press freedom. Some regimes have moved to curb alleged misinformation about the coronavirus that doesn’t align with official proclamations.

