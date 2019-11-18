Ford Mustang SUV starts a blitz of new electric vehicles

In this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 photo, the new Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV is shown in Warren, Mich. Ford is hoping to score big with the electric SUV for daily drivers that sort of looks like a Mustang performance car. The new SUV, to be unveiled just ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show press days, should have range of up to 300 miles. It's one of dozens of electric vehicles coming globally by 2022. Automakers are eyeing what they think will be a growing market in the years to come.