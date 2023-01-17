Final toll in Russian strike: 44 dead, including 5 children

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&