Feds: Ring of Venezuelans stole thousands in stimulus money

MIAMI (AP) — Federal authorities say a ring of Venezuelans living in South Florida and Mexico stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in U.S. government stimulus checks from people who were struggling financially during the the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jesus Felipe Linares Andrade, 34, was charged with conspiring to steal government money and identity theft.

Federal prosecutors said as many as four other “co-conspirators” originally from Venezuela may be added to an indictment.

The indictment said Linares and the unnamed co-conspirators are accused of stealing the stimulus checks and cashing them by using “fraudulent” identification documents.

Linares was arrested in May, pleaded not guilty, and is being held without bond. Defense attorney David Scott Markus declined comment to the newspaper on Tuesday.

Linares interacted with two informants in an FBI undercover operation.

In January, the FBI informant met in a mall parking lot near Miami with one of the four co-conspirators to discuss cashing about 30 Treasury checks totaling $36,000, the indictment said. The checks were each addressed to different U.S. taxpayers with addresses in Mexico.

In April, Linares met with the two FBI informants at another Miami area mall to discuss picking up a UPS package at a post office in Deerfield Beach, the newspaper reported. The package contained 416 checks worth about $249,000.

The affidavit said Linares made arrangements to pick up the package in mid-April and then put it in the trunk of the car being driven by the two informants. Later that month, Linares spoke to the informants again about coordinating the receipt of about $34,476 in “laundered funds” from stimulus checks, plus the delivery of an additional 226 Treasury checks worth about $135,000.

Later in April, Linares again met with the informants in Miami.

“During the meeting, Linares placed an envelope in the vehicle containing over $150,000 in stolen U.S. Treasury checks and over 30 identification documents,” according to the affidavit. The documents included some copies of driver’s licenses that matched the names on the checks.

Tags

In other news

Feds: Ring of Venezuelans stole thousands in stimulus money

MIAMI (AP) — Federal authorities say a ring of Venezuelans living in South Florida and Mexico stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in U.S. government stimulus checks from people who were struggling financially during the the COVID-19 pandemic.

Environmental disaster feared as ship sinks off Sri Lanka

Environmental disaster feared as ship sinks off Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Salvage experts failed to tow a fire-stricken container ship carrying chemicals out to sea and it started to sink Wednesday off Sri Lanka’s main port, raising fears of a marine environmental disaster, officials said.

Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre

Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will take part in a remembrance of one of the nation’s darkest — and largely forgotten — moments of racial violence when he helps commemorate the 100th anniversary of the destruction of a thriving Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Boy, 7, swims an hour to rescue his dad and little sister

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy is being credited for helping to save his father and 4-year-old sister by swimming to shore and calling for help after they got caught in a strong current during a holiday weekend boating trip on Florida’s St. Johns River.

Malaysia says 16 Chinese jets threatened its sovereignty

Malaysia says 16 Chinese jets threatened its sovereignty

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s air force said Tuesday that 16 Chinese military jets flew in a tactical formation over the South China Sea and nearly infringed on the country’s airspace, calling it a threat to Malaysia’s sovereignty.