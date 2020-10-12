Missouri House Fire

Family members look at the damage done to the house after a fire in De Soto, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Four people killed in an eastern Missouri house fire included a married couple, their daughter and a granddaughter, the victims' family members said. Those killed in the early Sunday fire were Joe Detter, 76, and his wife, Frances Detter, 74, as well as their 37-year-old daughter Sherri Detter and 18-year-old granddaughter Kari Detter.

 Christine Tannous/ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

DESOTO, Mo. (AP) — Four people killed in an eastern Missouri house fire included a married couple, their daughter and a granddaughter, the victims’ family members said.

Those killed in the early Sunday fire were Joe Detter, 76, and his wife, Frances Detter, 74, as well as their 37-year-old daughter Sherri Detter and 18-year-old granddaughter Kari Detter.

Two men who were boyfriends of the younger women escaped by jumping from second-story windows, but suffered serious burns. One of the surviving men was first to report the fire around 2 a.m. Sunday in De Soto, a city of about 6,300 people some 45 miles southwest of St. Louis.

The men were taken to burn centers in St. Louis for treatment.

James Detter, 49, of nearby Bloomsdale, is one of Joe and Frances Detter’s seven children. He said he last saw the family members around 5 p.m. Saturday, as they all put together baskets of donated items for an upcoming fundraiser.

“He helped everybody,” James Detter said of his father. “There isn’t a person in this town he hasn’t done something for. He is going to be missed by everyone.”

Fifteen fire departments were called to help put out the blaze, which was extinguished around 5 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tags

In other news

US forces hit Taliban with air strikes in Helmand

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan (AP) — American forces conducted over the past couple days several airstrikes in support of Afghan security force under attack by Taliban in the southern Helmand province, the spokesman for the U.S. military in Afghanistan said on Monday.

As a pandemic presses on, waves of grief follow its path

As a pandemic presses on, waves of grief follow its path

In a strong voice tinged with her Irish homeland, Fiona Prine talks hauntingly about loss. From her COVID-19 infection and isolation — self-imposed in hopes of sparing her husband, folk-country legend John Prine — to his own devastating illness and death, she’s had more than her share in thi…

Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana

Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The day after Hurricane Delta blew through besieged southern Louisiana, residents started the routine again: dodging overturned cars, trudging through knee-deep water to flooded homes with ruined floors and no power, and pledging to rebuild after the storm.

Doctor says Trump won’t transmit virus, stays mum on tests

Doctor says Trump won’t transmit virus, stays mum on tests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House doctor said Saturday night that President Donald Trump was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it. The diagnosis came as the president prepared to resume campaign rallies and othe…