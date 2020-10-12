Family members look at the damage done to the house after a fire in De Soto, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Four people killed in an eastern Missouri house fire included a married couple, their daughter and a granddaughter, the victims' family members said. Those killed in the early Sunday fire were Joe Detter, 76, and his wife, Frances Detter, 74, as well as their 37-year-old daughter Sherri Detter and 18-year-old granddaughter Kari Detter.