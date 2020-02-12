In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker cleans the floor of a temporary hospital with 1,100 beds converted from the Wuhan Sports Center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Without enough facilities to handle the number of cases of viral infection, Wuhan has been building prefabricated hospitals and converting a gym and other large spaces to house patients and try to isolate them from others.