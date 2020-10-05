California Wildfires

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, Flames from the Glass Fire consume the Black Rock Inn in St. Helena, Calif. Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year, a new record for the most acres burned in a single year. California fire officials said the state hit the fearsome milestone Sunday, Oct. 4, with about two months still left in the fire season. 

 AP Photo/Noah Berger, File

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The staggering scale of California’s wildfires reached another milestone Monday: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.

The new mark for the August Complex in the Coast Range between San Francisco and the Oregon border came a day after the total area of land burned by California wildfires this year passed 4 million acres, more than double the previous record.

The August Complex began as dozens of fires ignited by lightning in the Mendocino National Forest in mid-August and became California’s largest fire on record in September. As of Monday, it covered nearly 1,566 square miles (4,055 square kilometers).

Since the beginning of the year, more than 8,200 California wildfires have scorched “well over 4 million acres” or 6,250 square miles, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Sunday in a statement. There have been 31 deaths and more than 8,400 buildings have been destroyed.

Numerous studies have linked bigger wildfires in America to climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas. Scientists say climate change has made California much drier, meaning trees and other plants are more flammable.

Mike Flannigan, who directs the Canadian Partnership for Wildland Fire Science at Canada’s University of Alberta, says the escalation of fires in California and the U.S. West is “largely, not solely, due to human-caused climate change.”

The August Complex has destroyed 242 structures and damaged a half dozen. One firefighter has died and one has been injured. Containment was estimated at 54% on Monday.

California remains largely warm and dry but fierce winds that fanned infernos a week ago were gone. Cooling at the coast was expected to expand into the interior and a Pacific storm system remained in the forecast for Northern California by next weekend.

Tags

In other news

3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus

3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton jointly won the Nobel Prize for medicine on Monday for their discovery of the hepatitis C virus, a major source of liver disease that affects millions worldwide.

Suspect in fatal Florida shooting at Amazon center arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 22-year-old man who is in a hospital recovering from a self-inflicted bulled wound has been charged with second-degree murder in a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead at an Amazon fulfillment center in Florida, authorities said.

Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19 after revealing Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presiden…

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

LONDON (AP) — An ambitious humanitarian project to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the world’s poorest people is facing potential shortages of money, cargo planes, refrigeration and vaccines themselves — and is running into skepticism even from some of those it’s intended to help most.

Resorts to RV parks: Parents take school year on the road

Resorts to RV parks: Parents take school year on the road

NEW YORK (AP) — In RVs, rental homes and five-star resorts, families untethered by the constraints of physical classrooms for their kids have turned the new school year into an extended summer vacation, some lured by the ailing hotel industry catering to parents with remote learners through …