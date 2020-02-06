Driver charged in police chase along Super Bowl parade route

Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

Law enforcement personnel surround a car after it was stopped as the driver approached the crowd near Union Station attending the Super Bowl parade and rally for the Kansas City Chief in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. 

 AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A driver who led police on a chase along the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade route before he was stopped and arrested at gunpoint faces several charges, including driving while intoxicated, prosecutors said Thursday.

Addae Doyle, of Kansas City, Kansas, is charged in Kansas City, Missouri, with one count each of resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, in addition to the DWI count, prosecutors said.

Doyle, 42, drove through multiple barriers about three hours before the parade began Wednesday and led officers on a chase that reached 60 mph along the route before they forced his car into a spin and arrested him and a passenger, authorities say in court documents. Fans were already gathering along the route and the arrest was captured on video. No one was hurt.

Officers found what turned out to be methamphetamine in the car, and preliminary toxicology results showed that Doyle tested positive for meth and cocaine, prosecutors said in a news release, noting that further charges are likely. Prosecutors didn’t release the name of the the passenger who was arrested or say whether that person faces any charges.

Mayor Quinton Lucas told WDAF-TV on Wednesday that it was an impaired driver taking “a joy ride” and was not terrorism-related. And he praised the quick response of the arresting officers, who were cheered by fans who witnessed the incident.

The prosecutor’s office requested that Doyle’s bond be set at $75,000 and said it didn’t know whether Doyle has an attorney yet.

