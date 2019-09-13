Death toll in Brazil hospital fire rises to 11

Brazil Hospital Fire

Medical workers watch firefighters working on a burning hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. The fire forced staff to hastily evacuate patients and temporarily settle some on sheets and mattresses in the street while firefighters fought the blaze. 

 AP Photo/Leo Correa

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A fire raced through a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, forcing staff to wheel patients into the streets on beds or in wheelchairs and leaving at least 11 people dead, Brazilian officials said Friday.

Four firefighters were hospitalized after battling the overnight blaze at Badim Hospital and about 90 patients were transferred to other hospitals, according to the fire department. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Medical workers in surgical masks wheeled equipment in the road as smoke billowed from the building after fire broke out Thursday night. Television images showed staff tending to patients sitting in wheelchairs with IV poles beside them in the street, some on sheets and mattresses. Elderly and intensive care patients were among those rescued.

In the chaos, distraught relatives tried to track down patients, unsure of whether they had perished in the fire or had been transferred to another medical facility.

Standing near ambulances, Tania Ferreira told Brazil’s GloboNews television that she couldn’t find her 76-year-old mother, who was hospitalized after suffering several strokes.

“She can’t speak properly. I need to find my mother, but no one is giving any information,” Ferreira said. “I’m here, stuck, and what do I do? Where do I run to? Where do I go? Can someone tell me? I’m desperate.”

Marcelo Crivella, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, said 11 people died. He visited the hospital on Friday morning and declared an official mourning period of three days.

A social worker and other Badim Hospital staff are assisting relatives of patients, the hospital said Friday.

Tags

In other news

Death toll in Brazil hospital fire rises to 11

Death toll in Brazil hospital fire rises to 11

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A fire raced through a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, forcing staff to wheel patients into the streets on beds or in wheelchairs and leaving at least 11 people dead, Brazilian officials said Friday.

Mint, menthol: Vape industry has dug heels in on flavor bans

Mint, menthol: Vape industry has dug heels in on flavor bans

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Efforts to ban flavored e-cigarettes and reduce their appeal to youngsters have sputtered under industry pressure in over a half-dozen states this year even as one state, Michigan, moves ahead with its own restrictions and President Donald Trump promises federal ones.

Likely tornado, high winds slam Sioux Falls

Likely tornado, high winds slam Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Severe weather, including a probable tornado, struck South Dakota’s largest city, leaving a trail of damaged buildings, downed power lines, fallen trees and some reports of injuries, officials said Wednesday.

NOAA chief thanks Alabama weather office in Dorian forecast

NOAA chief thanks Alabama weather office in Dorian forecast

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is both defending the administration and thanking a local weather office that contradicted President Donald Trump’s claims about Hurricane Dorian threatening Alabama.

Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship

Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Coast Guard rescuers pulled four trapped men alive from a capsized cargo ship Monday, drilling into the hull’s steel plates to extract the crew members more than a day after their vessel overturned while leaving a Georgia port.

North Korea fires 2 projectiles after offering talks with US

North Korea fires 2 projectiles after offering talks with US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched two projectiles toward the sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, hours after the North offered to resume nuclear diplomacy with the United States but warned its dealings with Washington may end without new U.S. proposals.

Hong Kong tells US to stay out; students form protest chains

Hong Kong tells US to stay out; students form protest chains

HONG KONG (AP) — Thousands of students formed human chains outside schools across Hong Kong on Monday to show solidarity after violent weekend clashes between police and activists seeking democratic reforms in the semiautonomous Chinese territory.