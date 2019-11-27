Deadly Apartment Fire

Minneapolis firefighters leave after a deadly fire at a high-rise apartment building, in background, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Minneapolis. 

 David Joles/Star Tribune via AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A fire swept through a Minneapolis high-rise apartment building early Wednesday, killing five people and sending three others to the hospital, officials said.

There was no immediate indication what caused the blaze in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, located in a part of Minneapolis called Little Mogadishu for the many Somali immigrants who have settled there.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on the 14th floor of the Cedar High Apartments. Fire Chief John Fruetel said firefighters found heavy smoke on the 16th and 17th floors as residents were evacuated through the building’s stairwells.

Fruetel said at a briefing that the fire had a “pretty good head start” by the time firefighters arrived and found heavy fire and high heat. The victims were found in various units on the 14th floor.

“A very tragic night at the beginning of a holiday weekend,” Fruetel said.

The genders and ages of the victims and the conditions of the injured were not immediately known, the chief said. A firefighter was being examined for a minor injury, he said.

The building is part of a complex informally known as The Cedars. Minneapolis Public Housing Authority spokesman Jeff Horwich said Cedar High has 191 apartments, all one-bedroom or studio units and intended mainly for seniors and singles.

Horwich said it’s unusual for fire to spread in the authority’s buildings, including Cedar High.

“The buildings are made of concrete, natural fireproofing between units that typically keeps a fire from spreading,” he said. “Clearly it did spread to multiple units.”

Fire spokesman Bryan Tyner said four of the victims were located on the 14th flood and another in a stairwell, and it was unknown if any of them were related or came from the same unit.

Floors above the 14th were being checked for habitability. Horwich said the 14th floor would be uninhabitable for some time, but it was possible residents of the 15th floor and above could return as early as later Wednesday.

Horwich said the Red Cross was on the scene to offer help and counseling to residents.

Tags

In other news

US travelers brace for snowy Thanksgiving, ‘bomb cyclone’

US travelers brace for snowy Thanksgiving, ‘bomb cyclone’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A storm packing heavy, blinding snow and fierce winds that wreaked havoc as it whipped through Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska marched into the upper Midwest on Wednesday as anxious Thanksgiving travelers buckled up and barreled headlong into a busy, if not perilous, holiday week.

Heavy snow causes travel mayhem in Colorado, Wyoming

Heavy snow causes travel mayhem in Colorado, Wyoming

DENVER (AP) — A storm that dumped heavy snow in Colorado and Wyoming forced airlines to cancel hundreds of flights in Denver on Tuesday and has made driving impossible in some parts of the two states just as the busy Thanksgiving week travel period went into high gear.

Wildfire burning in California mountains grows

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire burning Tuesday on Southern California mountains north of Santa Barbara forced as many as 6,300 people from their homes, but an approaching storm offered hope that the flames would be doused, authorities said.

Parents of late US hostage chasing North Korean assets

Parents of late US hostage chasing North Korean assets

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The parents of a former U.S. hostage who died after being released from North Korea in a coma in 2017 say they are committed to finding and shutting down illicit North Korean business assets around the world in efforts to hold its government accountable for widespre…

Sculptor crafting first women’s statue for Central Park

Sculptor crafting first women’s statue for Central Park

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A sculptor known for trying to redress history through her art is creating the first statue of real-life women for New York’s Central Park, where the only females so honored until now have been fictional characters.